Hartlepool steps up support for hurricane victims

Big-hearted Hartlepool campaigners are fighting to help the victims of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti and Cuba.

And readers can play their part by leaving donations at local collection points thanks to the initiative being shown by Rotary Club members.

Spokesman Lynn Humphries said: “The Rotary Club of Hartlepool will donate two ShelterBoxes for the victims of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti and Cuba.

“We are contacting local schools who wish to raise money and contribute to this appeal.”

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College has agreed to help in the campaign and the aim is to get others to follow suit.

Lynne added: “Any individuals who wish to donate through Rotary can bring their donations to Regent Travel in York Road, with cheques made out to The Rotary Club of Hartlepool.”

ShelterBox was founded by a Rotary Club in Helston, Cornwall in 2000.

It is now an independent charity working with international aid agencies and Rotary clubs to provide temporary shelter for families displaced by disasters such as Hurricane Matthew.

After the 2011 Tokyo earthquake and tsunami in Japan, ShelterBox provided assistance to about 1,600 families in the disaster region. Each Shelterbox costs about £600.

Among the donation points in Hartlepool, Best Supplies in Murray Street can be used as a drop off destination.

Hurricane Matthew moving northwest of Cuba towards the Atlantic coast of southern Florida. Photograph by Press Association.

Hurricane Matthew was a deadly tropical cyclone which became the first Category 5 Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007.

It caused catastrophic loss of life across the Western Atlantic, including to parts of Haiti and Cuba.

In Haiti, there were believed to have been at least 1,332 deaths while the effects in Cuba were most severely felt along the coast.

Now, campaigners in Hartlepool are stepping up to help with donations.

Schools which want to be involved can contact Rotary through their local International Aid co-ordinator Lynne Humphries at lynne.humphries@uclmail.net.