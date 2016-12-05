Hartlepool steps up the fight against diabetes

A charity has vowed to keep up the fight to help people in Hartlepool who live with diabetes.

The Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation spoke out after holding a day of speeches at the National Museum of the Royal Navy – Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience.

The audience at the diabetes seminar.

Around 70 people attended the event which included exhibitions, information about blood glucose meters, and advice about healthy living and wellbeing.

Visitors said the event helped them to understand more.

Event co-ordinator Lee Calladine said: “We know there are positive benefits for people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes who come along to our diabetes educational days.

“With this in mind we plan these unique events so participants can meet with the specialist healthcare teams and other diabetes organisations in a supportive and safe environment.”

DRWF members made sure local organisations were stocked with diabetes information leaflets, diabetes awareness necklaces and record cards.

Lee added: “We supply GP practices with all our free resources and would be keen to hear from any GP, practice nurse or healthcare professional who would like to see an example and to order in the future.”

Speakers covered topics such as hypos and hypers, the signs and symptoms and how to use effective blood glucose testing, as well as navigating the autumn and winter seasons, and helping people to understand how to have a great Christmas and make some healthy food choices along the way.

Thanks went to Lisa Doughty, Lead Nurse Diabetes, and Anna Lumsden, Diabetes Specialist Dietitian, both from the University Hospital of Hartlepool, for the advice they gave.

Among those to attend was Lionel Curtis who said: “I really enjoy the day, it helps me to understand my diabetes and to make changes that will hopefully improve my long term health.”

The event was the 6th annual Diabetes Wellness Day to be held in the area.

For more information on diabetes, contact the Foundation on 02392 636133 or email events@drwf.org.uk.