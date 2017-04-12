Hartlepool store helps make new tablet technology easy to swallow

Technology experts held a workshop in Hartlepool to help members of two projects get to grips with tablet devices.

Representatives from the mobile phone firm 02 ran the event at Hartlepool Central Library for about 10 older or disabled people.

Each person had recently received one of the tablets from Incontrol-able, a disabled people user-led organisation.

Incontrol-able runs projects called Project 65 and Ricochet that aim to reduce social isolation among elderly and disabled people by giving them the same access to the same technology as younger, more technology savvy people.

They are being supported by 02, which also provided the group with 10 free wifi hotspots to be able to get on to the internet.

At the library workshop, 02 technology expert Jack Tait showed people how to set up their tablets and how to download apps of their choice.

Amy Tucker, from Hartlepool’s 02 store, was also on hand to provide support.

Chloe Aristodemou, 02 marketing and PR campaign manager, said: “The workshop was designed to build people’s confidence in using tablets they have been loaned or bought. We have had some great feedback.”

Another event at a different venue is planned for May.

Michael Slimings, director of Incontrol-able, said: “The workshop was a Back to Basics refresher, with a Q&A session included.

“There was a really good turnout and the feedback from the people who attended and 02 staff was very positive. I would like to say a big thank you to O2 staff, our volunteers and library staff for their support.”