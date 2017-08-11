Hartlepool street dance crew is a step away from world glory

Hartlepool street dance crew Ruff Diamond will be bidding for glory after reaching the finals of a world championship.

The popular crew are through to the last stages of the World Hip Hop Championship after battling through the semi finals in Phoenix, Arizona.

They are rising up the world rankings as well after finishing tenth in the early rounds, but rising to seventh in the semis.

The finals were due to be held tomorrow.

The hip hop heroes are choreographed by Zac Healey and they have been in the spotlight ever since they enjoyed television fame in 2013, when they were runners-up in the Sky 1 competition Got To Dance.

That run of success also included becoming UK adult hip hop champions, and the crew shone at the World Hip Hop Championships in Las Vegas - all within the space of a year.

Their running streak continued and previously the Ruffs were crowned both World Of Dance UK Champions and HHI UK Champions.

Their latest success came earlier this year when they won the UK Hip Hop Dance Championships in Portsmouth. Zac said at the time: “Ruff Diamond were incredibly proud to win the gold medal in the Adult Division, making us three-time winners of the competition.

“This is a feat I never thought possible when establishing the crew just under 10 years ago."

The team have made it to America in the past, coming 12th at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in California back in 2015.

Now they are bidding to add another huge crown to their list of honours.