Hartlepool student gets set to launch unique exhibition

A Hartlepool student is gearing up to launch an exhibition showcasing her unique art style.

Polly Abbott, 20, a graphic design student at Hartlepool College of Further Education is planning to display her personal style of cartoon art at a showcase this summer.

Some of Polly Abbot's artwork

Her cartoon style called ‘Pictopop’ is a mash-up of Pictoplasma cartoon elements and Pop Art.

And Polly, from Seaton Carew, hopes it will be a hit with audiences when it takes centre stage at the launch night on Wednesday, June 7.

She said: “The designs are goofy and celebrate being wacky and creative.

“Along with drawing and painting these characters I have taught myself to sew stuffed versions of my creations.

“This year I decided to push myself into working even harder.

“Alongside university I strove to create an art exhibition that, within, contains a world of Pictopop’s design.

“The exhibition goes against the status quo of fine-art meant to inspire melancholic feelings of self-reflection that so many feel turned away by.

“Instead, the cartoon-esque style brings joy and laughter with its beauty in its simplicity rather than its indecipherable hidden meanings so prevalent in other forms of modern art.”

The three-day show, which will run until Friday, June 9, will feature goofy attractions from giant sewn characters to digital art, paintings and interactive instalments.

“I want cartoons to be taken seriously within the art community and hopefully showcase how the college supports their students.

“I want people to feel inspired and aware that creativity is a positive thing that should always be cherished.”

The launch night will take place at the college on Wednesday, June 7, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information visit: www.pictopop.wixsite.com/PictopopArt

