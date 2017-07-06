Hartlepool student makes people smile with unique art work

A young artist is overjoyed following the success of her first exhibition in Hartlepool.

Polly Abbott, 20, a graphic design student at Hartlepool College of Further Education, put on a unique display showcasing her personal style of cartoon art at the college.

Visitors at the exhibition. Photos by ARD Photography and Andrew R Dorrian.

The exhibition showed off her art style called ‘Pictopop’ - a mash-up of Pictoplasma cartoon elements and Pop Art.

And Polly, from Seaton Carew, was delighted to find it was a hit with audiences.

She said: “I am utterly overwhelmed with the turn out of the exhibition.

“It is refreshing to see so much support from local people.

Polly Abbott at her Pictopop exhibition. Photos by ARD Photography and Andrew R Dorrian.

“My aim for the show, was to encourage people who would not usually attend an exhibition to visit one, and inspire younger children to embrace there goofiness and creativity.

“It was amazing to see children taking photos in the giant ice-cream truck I had made and giggling at the silly vegetable characters in the veggie patch.

“This was not the best part for me though, it was the older people’s reactions.

“I feel like I dragged out smiles from the hidden childhood innocence that people often bury away.”

Visitors enjoy the Pictopop exhibition. Photos by ARD Photography and Andrew R Dorrian.

The showcase featured a mix of drawings and paintings of the characters as well as sewn stuffed versions of the creations.

During the exhibition Polly thanked her nana, Kathleen Wake, for teaching her to sew in a framed piece of writing to acknowledge how important she is to Pictopop’s existence.

And following her success the young artist is looking at more ways to develop her work.

She added: “I am the happiest person ever at the moment and I am already starting to think what’s next.

“I am going to work on an online weekly comic series called ‘Frank and Fry’ and I hope this will allow me to visit and have stalls in various Comic Cons across England.

“I just want to use my goofy art to make as many people smile as possible.

“I feel as though the exhibition has given me a good starting boost to follow my dreams.”