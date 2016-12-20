Hartlepool students boost Salvation Army Christmas appeal

Kind-hearted students showed it is better to give than to receive when they helped to collect stacks of presents for the homeless.

Young people from Hartlepool College of Further Education threw their support behind the Kisses for Christmas appeal in aid of the Salvation Army.

The appeal has been spearheaded in Hartlepool for the last few years by Co-op Funeralcare at Strathmore House which acted as a local drop-off point.

Robin Hardy, of the Co-op, said he was delighted with the college’s support which made this year’s collection an even bigger success.

He said: “This year the College of Further education helped us in Hartlepool and I was amazed by the volume of donations they received.

“In the appeal we ask for donations of toiletries, toys, towels, gloves, socks, and non-perishable food parcels.

“We have drop off points at local Co-op Funeralcare Funeral Homes. The College had their own drop off point and it was very successful and people have been very generous.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved and everyone who very kindly donated to the appeal, I’m sure it will brighten peoples Christmas’s that may not be as fortunate as our own.”

The college’s collection included an impressive variety of toiletries, blankets, gloves, socks, soft toys and children’s toys.

All the donations have now been sent to a central distribution point at the Salvation Army Citadel in Stockton.

They will be distributed by the Salvation Army among the area’s needy and homeless.

Donate to the appeal at www.salvationarmy.org.uk