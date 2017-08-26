Hartlepool students celebrate top exam results

Hard-working teenagers from Hartlepool who attend independent schools in the area celebrated their GCSE success.

Students who live in the town and attend Teesside High School, in Eaglescliffe, and Red House School, in Norton, achieved some fantastic exam results.

Red House pupils Daisy Gant, Oliver Harrisskitt and Beth Henderson, from Hartlepool also achieved outstanding GCSE results.

Daisy, who got 11 passes at either A* or A grade, said: “I’m so happy and relieved as I’ve done better than I thought I would. It’s great to see all my hard work has paid off.”

Beth said: “I’m very happy as it was so nerve racking but getting these results today feels great.”

Oliver added: “I’m so happy as it really couldn’t have gone better and I truly believe I wouldn’t have achieved these results at another school.”

Teesside High student Molly Emerson followed in her sister’s straight A footsteps.

Collecting her results exactly a week after sister Libby got all A*s in her A-levels, Molly achieved straight 11 A* grades.

Molly said: “I have worked really hard for my results but I am still shocked at 11 A* grades – it’s quite overwhelming.

“I was delighted for Libby last week but it has been a nervous week waiting to see if I had done well, too. I’m so happy for us both.”

She will study Biology, Chemistry, Geography and Mathematics at Teesside High School Sixth Form.

Libby, who will study Medicine at Newcastle University next year, added: “I am still absolutely over the moon with my results and really proud of my sister.”