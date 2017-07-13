Hartlepool students create new look for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s Market Hall

The signs are good for three aspiring designers – with thousands of shoppers set to see their work on a daily basis.

Students Robyn Hart, Danielle O’Neill and Ashleigh Humble have had their designs chosen to be used in a logo for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s new Market Hall signs.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students, from left to right, Ashleigh Humble, Robyn Hart and Danielle O'Neill with the Market Hall logo.

Each designer’s ideas were developed to create the ‘striking’ logo.

Middleton Grange Centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “We are absolutely delighted with the new signage for the Market Hall.

“It really complements our current Middleton Grange branding and looks very striking.

“We’re really looking forward to receiving feedback from our customers.

“We were very impressed with all the work produced by the students.

“They really listened and understood the creative brief we gave them and their ideas really demonstrated this.

“It was Robyn, Ashleigh and Danielle’s distinctive approach to the challenge which really stood out for us when choosing the new look.”

The re-designed Market Hall logo now features on signs, advertising and the centre’s website.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students, from left to right, Robyn Hart, Danielle O'Neill and Ashleigh Humble, with Hartlepool College of Further Education Art and Design lecturer Michael Thompson and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft, right.

The designers attend The School of Art & Design at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Danielle said: “I have really enjoyed working on every element of this project. It has been challenging but incredibly rewarding.

“I’m so happy that my work has been chosen to appear in the Market Hall’s new signage and that all my family and friends will be able to see it when they visit the centre.

“It has definitely spurred me on to continue my career in art and design.”

Michael Thompson, a lecturer within The School of Art & Design at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “Live commercial engagement opportunities are vital to students professional development, underpinning everything we do at the college, proving an essential catalyst to employment progression.

“Every student showed initiative and flair for the project and it has been a big learning exercise for everyone.

“A huge congratulations to Robyn, Ashleigh and Danielle.

“They demonstrated their skills in considering every element of the campaign, from design concept and brand development through to budget and deadlines.

“Thank you to Middleton Grange for providing this opportunity.

“It has allowed the students to gain confidence and develop their creative instinct.”

The work produced by the students for this task has gone towards part of their Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design and will go towards their end of year results.