Hartlepool students gain insight from visit by former Alexander McQueen intern

Students were treated to a guest lecture from a designer aiming to inspire the next generation.

Angela Keeler, a graphic designer from international clothing company Superdry, shared her expertise in the field of fashion artwork to degree students from Cleveland College of Art and Design.

In a guest lecture to graphic design and fashion students from the university-level campus in Hartlepool, Angela – currently starting a business as a freelance designer and illustrator - inspired the audience on her career in the design industry.

Angela began her design career after university, graduating in 2004 with a BA in fine art and English literature, and spending a year in Japan.

After studying for a Masters in Visual Communication in Fashion Illustration in 2008, Angela worked in various advertising agencies in London and the Midlands, and has worked for four years at British fashion brand Superdry, creating the company’s exterior store branding and sales literature worldwide.

During the talk Angela spoke of her drive to build up her skills and experience within in the creative sector, learning the design ropes through on the job training.

Her internship with Alexander McQueen and creative agencies with clients such as John Lewis, Waitrose and Lexus helped to build up her portfolio.

She said: “If you are really lucky maybe it is possible to leave university and go straight into a paid junior role, but in my experience employers want to see what you can do, and what you have done, before taking you on, which I wanted to prepare the students for.”