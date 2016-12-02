Hartlepool students’ show is anything but frightful

A group of Hartlepool students have every reason to smile after putting on a frightfully good production of the Little Shop of Horrors.

Students and staff from The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College are celebrating the success of their latest musical performance.

Alex Chandy and Amy Chapman, who play Seymour and Audrey. Photos courtesy of Dave Carless.

The story features nerdy florist Seymour, played by Year 13 performing arts student Alex Chandy, who raises a flesh-eating plant from outer space.

Undertaking the plant’s every demand, he struggles through to win the affection of his love, Audrey, played by Year 13 student Amy Chapman (pictured).

The annual musical at English Martyrs is a long-served tradition of the school and thousands of students have graced the stage of St Anne’s Hall.

This year’s show director and choreographer, Charlotte Stevens said: “After the success of last year’s show The Sound of Music we wanted to do something a little more wacky.

“This one was perfect and the students have worked unbelievably hard. I am so proud of them all.”

Little Shop took place over four nights and more than 800 people bought tickets to support the students.

Stephen Hammond, English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College headteacher, said: “I was completely blown away by the talent of our students, whether on the stage, behind the scenes or in the orchestra.

“The hours of work that have clearly been put in to produce a performance of such a high standard is incredible.

Alex Chandy (Seymour) and the plant.

“The whole team behind this year’s musical should be very proud and I look forward to seeing next year’s.”

The band. Photos by Dave Carless.

A cast selfie with the plant. Photos by Dave Carless.

The plant continues to grow. Photos courtesy of Dave Carless.