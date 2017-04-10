Hartlepool students tasked with re-branding town’s indoor market

Art students have been tasked with coming up with a potential new identity for Hartlepool’s indoor market.

The Art and Design students from Hartlepool College of Further Education have teamed up with Middleton Grange to create new brand concepts for the shopping centre’s Market Hall.

The re-design will include a new logo, signage, advertising and website.

It aims to raise the profile of the market and encourage more customers to pay it a visit.

The project also forms part of the students’ Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design and will go towards their end of year results.

Middleton Grange centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “We are really excited to have the students on board and are looking forward to seeing their own ideas of what our Market Hall re-brand should look like.

“We pride ourselves on the strength of our identity and we are hugely invested in developing the Market Hall brand so that it sits within the Middleton Grange family. Not only to strengthen our overall offering but to make the hall itself much more visible to the people of Hartlepool.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our local students in helping them to develop their passion and creative flare.

“We are committed to supporting Hartlepool’s young talent and will certainly utilise any potential ideas the students produce that sit within our own brand strategy for the Market Hall.”

The students have until May 2 to finalise their ideas and will present them to shopping centre bosses.

Michael Thompson, lecturer within The School of Art & Design at Hartlepool College of Further Education welcomed the chance to work with such a major business hub within Hartlepool.

“Commercial engagement opportunities are vital to providing our students with real life experience in client handling, interpreting a brief, developing cross platform creative strategies, in addition to considering local businesses impact.

“Not only that but they will also have to consider every element of the campaign, from design concept and brand development through to budget and deadlines.

“Our students are extremely talented and very excited about working with Middleton Grange.

“This is an important part of their course work; not only will it expose them to business operating standards but it will increase confidence levels and develop their creative instinct in response to a live brief.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing the ideas and concepts they produce over the course of the initiative.”