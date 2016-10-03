Hartlepool supermarket’s first surplus food donation under new charity scheme

A Hartlepool superstore has completed its first donation in a new scheme that sees food that would otherwise go to waste be used by local charities.

Tesco Extra in Burn Road has partnered up with FareShare FoodCloud to launch the Community Food Connection.

It enables charities and community groups in the local area to collect Tesco’s surplus food at the end of the day for free.

Sheltered housing scheme Rose House and Changing Futures North East on the Headland, which provides relationship support, have benefited from the first collection under the project.

The scheme works by the new FareShare FoodCloud app which links charities and community groups directly with the stores that have surplus food at the end of the day.

They receive a text message to notify them of the donations available.

Items available differ on a daily basis but include bakery products, fruit and veg, meat, eggs, and flowers.

Nutritious meals can then be provided to vulnerable individuals and families.

Selina Wilson, community champion at Tesco Extra Hartlepool, said: “It’s an opportunity for stores to support the local community with food poverty and those who need that little extra help.

“All of our colleagues hate that we have to waste any surplus products at the end of the days trading and its fantastic that we no longer have to put food in the bin which we would eat if it were in our own homes.

“It’s wonderful that our food is going to such good causes and making a positive difference in Hartlepool.

“If you work with vulnerable groups and help to provide them with a meal, please join up to this fantastic initiative.”

In order to receive food, charities and community groups have to be first assessed by FareShare charitable food distribution centre to ensure they will use the food in the right way and in accordance with food safety guidelines.

They need to be equipped to receive, store, prepare and serve foods safely.

Any organisations who are interested in finding out more about the scheme should visit: www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud.