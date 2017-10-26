Hartlepool supersonic car pilot Andy Green delighted by first public test drive

A British car designed to reach 1,000mph and driven by a former pilot from Hartlepool has been tested in public for the first time.

Bloodhound SSC was driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green along the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The Bloodhound 1,000mph supersonic racing car during its first public run at Cornwall Airport, near Newquay. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 26, 2017. See PA story TRANSPORT Bloodhound. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

It accelerated from 0-200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs.

More than 3,000 spectators witnessed the exercise, which was used to prove the vehicle’s steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions.

The team behind the car say it is a combination of a fighter jet, a Formula One car and a spaceship.

It is fitted with an EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

BLOODHOUND SSC is pushed out of the hangar by technicians at Newquay airport, Cornwall, where the supersonic car prepares to make its first run up to 200mph. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 26, 2017. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The car will attempt the break the land speed record in South Africa in 2019.

In 1997, Andy was the driver for the Thrust SSC team as they set the current record of 763mph.

Bloodhound SSC is designed to reach 1,000mph in a bid to set a record that cannot be beaten by existing technology.

Andy grew up in Hartlepool in the 1970s and went to what is now High Tunstall College of Science.

Final checks are made before the engines are started on the Bloodhound 1,000mph supersonic racing car during its first public run at Cornwall Airport, near Newquay. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 26, 2017. See PA story TRANSPORT Bloodhound. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Project leaders say the tests are a huge step towards realising the car’s 1,000mph goal since its inception in 2008.

It also aims to inspire the next generation of engineers by visiting schools nationwide.

Speaking after the Newquay test was completed, he said: “We came here to show the world Bloodhound is go.

“I cannot think of a better way to do it than that run. Two back to back runs, the longest runs we’ve done, the highest speeds we’ve done, the most energy going into the brakes.

“The car just said: ‘I can do all of this. I’m designed for supersonic speed, but this I can do easily’.”