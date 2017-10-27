Hartlepool supersonic car pilot says he 'can't wait to go faster'

The Hartlepool man at the controls of the Bloodhound supersonic car says he can't wait to go faster after its first public test.

Bloodhound SSC was driven by ex-RAF fighter pilot Andy Green along the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay yesterday.

Pilot Andy Green steers as Bloodhound SSC is towed out of the hangar by technicians at Newquay airport, Cornwall. Pic: PA.

It accelerated from 0-200mph in eight seconds during the first of two runs, hitting a peak speed of 210mph.

More than 3,000 spectators witnessed the exercise, which was used to prove the vehicle's steering, brakes, suspension, data systems and other functions.

The team behind the car say it is a combination of a fighter jet, a Formula One car and a spaceship.

It is fitted with an EJ200 jet engine, sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

Pilot Andy Green reads his pre-run checks beside the Bloodhound 1,000mph supersonic racing car before its first public run. Pic: PA.

The car will attempt the break the land speed record in South Africa in 2019.

In 1997 Mr Green was the driver for the Thrust SSC team as it set the current record of 763mph.

Bloodhound SSC is designed to reach 1,000mph in a bid to set a record that cannot be beaten by existing technology.

Mr Green is quoted on the project's website as saying: "The design and engineering team has done an incredible job with Bloodhound SSC.

Pilot Andy Green gets into the cockpit of the Bloodhound 1,000mph supersonic racing car before its first public run at Cornwall Airport. Pic: PA.

"There is development work still to do, of course, but straight out of the box it feels responsive, stable and, above all, tremendously fast.

"Although 210mph is far below the car's ultimate target of 1,000mph, today was a proper workout for the vehicle.

"The car is already working faster and better than we expected. I cannot wait to go faster!

The runway trials came at the end of a month of testing at Newquay airport where the team has been checking the integration of the EJ200 jet engine as well as the car's other functions.

The Bloodhound 1,000mph supersonic racing car during its first public run at Cornwall Airport, near Newquay. Pic: PA.

Chief engineer Mark Chapman said: "The Newquay tests have gone better than anyone dared hope, and that is testament to the many years of research and design invested in Bloodhound SSC.

"It is a one-off prototype with over 3,500 bespoke parts, so to see it performing so well today is a hugely satisfying experience. It's like a greyhound, not a bloodhound!"