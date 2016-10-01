Hartlepool talent blows away carnival judges

The first Hartlepool Carnival talent competition saw a wide range of talented performers take to the stage in the hope of impressing judges.

On Saturday, performers of all ages were invited to show off their talents in a new competition called Carnival’s Got Talent, organised by Hartlepool Carnival.

Singing group 'Twinkle' performing at the Borough Hall.

Held at The Borough Hall, Middlegate, the show was a new event added to this year’s calendar which saw a variety of acts- ranging from dancers to singers- perform in front of a panel of judges and a live audience to win cash prizes.

Volunteer Natalie Howe, 31, who spoke on behalf of the Hartlepool Carnival Committee and Hartlepool Community Events, said she was thrilled with the success of the competition.

“I have been involved in the carnival for the last four years, but it is the first time we have held this particular event,” she said.

“It has bee a really good event and something that we will definitely do next year.

“The kids were over the moon with their prizes and were all cheering each other on, so there was a really good atmosphere.”

The competition was divided into three solo and group performance categories based on age; five to 10; 11 to 15; and 16 and over.

The judges were made up of the Mayor of Hartlepool Rob Cook along with musician Rob Hart and Olwyn Hart from Hartlepool Ladies Choir.

Contestants had just five minutes to impress the panel to win a £50 prize if they came out top in their category, with the overall winner receiving £150 plus their £50 category win.

Six-year-old singer Amelia Ryan-Galal took home the aged five to 10 category prize; girl band Sparkle took the prize for the 11 to 15 category and Ellen Gowland, 16, won the over 16’s category for her singing talent.

After going head-to head, the overall winner of the competition was band Sparkle, made up of 13-year-old’s Cambell Daniels, Lottie Willis, Lily Gowland and Holly Bentham.

The event was the first of it’s kind on such a scale, with carnival organisers saying although a small talent show had been held in the past, this year they wanted to create something bigger and better for people of all ages to get involved in.

Natalie, added: “All the participants were absolutely fantastic and the standard was really high, so the judges had a really hard time deciding on each winner.

“A lot of people turned out to the event and there was some great talent.

“All the acts performed on stage in front of a live audience made up of their friends, family and members of the public, so it was a bit like Britain’s Got Talent.

“The overall winners were Sparkle, but there was also a special award called the Stage Presence Award, which was given to a singing act called Courtz.

“Hartlepool Community Events also sponsored the prizes.

“It was the first time we have held this event, so we were delighted that it went really well and we hope to do it again next year.”