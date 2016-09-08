Hartlepool teacher who survived cancer is all set for Great North Run

A Hartlepool school vice-principal who survived cancer is set to run the Great North Run for charity with 10 of his colleagues.

Adam Palmer, 36, from Dyke House Sports & Technology College, won his own battle with the illness after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2010.

Now, he and the team from the college are running this Sunday, having raised around £3,000 for Coping With Cancer North East.

He said: “All of us who are running have been affected by cancer in our lives at some stage in some shape or form, so it is something we have all wanted to do.”

Adam will be joined by head of college Andrew Murphy, and head of sixth form Lee Garrett in the largest half-marathon in the world.

Dan Tucker, Fiona McGregor, Dan Willis, Kay Blackman, Ruth Ewing, Lucy Bravey, Sam Stewart, and Joanna Macauley will also be running.

Adam said: “I have had my own personal fight, but it has been fantastic for us all as staff to come together to run this and raise money.

“Training has been a mixed bag. The good thing is we have all encouraged each other along.

“It has been competitive between some of us, but most of all we want to complete the run and raise as much money for the charity as we can.”

Head of college Mr Murphy said: “It shows the team spirit which exists at Dyke House to have so many staff decide to complete the run for such a worthy cause.

“We are all looking forward to trying to complete the challenge and meet up at the end to congratulate each other.”