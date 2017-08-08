Hartlepool teams roar in action at charity dragon boat race

Two teams from Hartlepool roared into action as they took part in a dragon boat race event.

Hartlepool Round Table and the Middleton Power Grangers faced off at the meeting at Hetton Lyons Country Park, near Sunderland.

The Middleton 'Power Grangers' who took part in a dragon boat race at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Neither team could boast any previous experience in dragon boat racing, however this didn’t stop both teams rushing through the heats and into the final where they came up against the Sunderland Rotary 1 team.

The event, now into its third year, is run by Rotary North East on the back of Hetton’s Annual Family Festival, raising money for a swathe of local charities and good causes, and the crowds turned up as the sun shone on the many participants.

Twelve teams entered the event, although it was almost only 11 when daysw before the event both teams were in discussions to mount a joint challenge due to lack of numbers.

In the end the fourteen strong ‘Tablers’ faced off the 16 Power Grangers in a photo finish final.

Dragon boat racing at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

All teams took part in three separate heats facing different challenges on each occasion.

Into the third round, and all teams were struggling to gain ground on their previous times.

It was the second round times that made the difference for both Hartlepool teams, Round Table having the tiniest advantage with a 01:17.34 over the Power Grangers who finished on 01:17.72.

The SR1 team which got away the quickest, with both Hartlepool Teams holding on to 2nd and 3rd.

However, it was announced that the Hartlepool Round Table were winners, with Sunderland Rotary 1 in second and the Power Grangers in third.

Hartlepool Round Table chairman Dominic Wheatley said: “We’ve had a fantastic day in what has been a superbly organised event.

“It was an event we entered out of the blue, but everyone should be really proud of what we have achieved.

“Never did we think we would have won the event.

“We will definitely be back next year to defend our title.”

To find out more about the work of the Round Table go to www.HartlepoolRoundTable.co.uk.