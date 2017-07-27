Hartlepool teen left needing hospital treatment after attack

Have your say

A Hartlepool teenager was left needing hospital treatment after he was headbutted during an attack in the town.

The 15-year-old boy was with friends on Station Lane, near Sainsbury's, around 9.20pm on Wednesday, July 26, when an altercation took place between a group of men and women who were around 24 years old.

One of the men headbutted the boy who fell to the ground and needed hospital treatment.

The suspect and associates then made off.

The man is described as white with ginger/brown hair and a beard. He was of medium build and was wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.