Hartlepool teenager is crowned Miss Tees Valley 2016

A Hartlepool teenager has been crowned the face of Tees Valley.

Ellie Tyers, 17, from Seaton Carew beat off stiff competition to take the Miss Tees Valley 2016 crown in a glittering ceremony.

The moment Ellie Tyers, 17, of Hartlepool learns she has been crowned Miss Tees Valley 2016. Pic: Michelle Maddison Photography.

Ellie, 17, won the grand final of the Cleveland Centre-sponsored competition at Billingham’s Swan Hotel ahead of first runner-up Abbie Wray, 18, from Normanby, and second runner-up 19-year-old Annie Osborne, from Stockton.

The thrilled Hartlepool teenager was presented with her crown by 2015 winner Rebecca Ridsdale.

Ellie, who is an apprentice teaching assistant at Stockton Riverside College, said: “I’m ecstatic. I did not expect to win at all.

“When I heard my name called out I started crying with joy. It was just overwhelming.

“It’s the first thing of this sort I’ve entered, so I’m absolutely over the moon to win.”

As Miss Tees Valley, Ellie qualifies for the final of Supermodel England 2016, where prizes include an all-expenses-paid five-star trip to South Africa to represent England in World Supermodel.

The former Dyke House College pupil will also become the face of event sponsors, the Cleveland Centre, receive £500 to spend in the shopping centre’s stores, win a makeover and photography session from Flawless Photography Studios worth £990, a full makeover from Bellissimi Beauty, and a £2,000 personalised portfolio website from Envied Events.

Ellie is already looking forward to going on a Grand Canyon trip, as part of her prize.

Seventeen girls from across the region took to the catwalk for rounds including fashionwear, go green eco fashion and evening wear.

Miss Tees Valley 2015, Rebecca Ridsdale, was also a member of the judging panel.

Live entertainment was provided by singers from the region, Ty Lewis and Danielle Ripley.

This year the Miss Tees Valley finalists have raised more than £12,000 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.