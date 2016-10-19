Hartlepool teens can learn life skills on half-term citizenship course

Hartlepool parents interested in seeing their teenager build confidence, make new friends and develop important life skills are encouraged to get their child to sign up for the National Citizen Service (NCS) Autumn 2016 programme before it’s too late.

A limited number of places are currently available for the October half-term programme for Hartlepool teens, which includes a four-day, three-night outdoor adventure in the Lake District.

Open to 16 and 17-year-olds currently in Year 12, 13 or equivalent provision, teens will first enjoy time enjoying adventure, fun and freedom away from home, before returning and developing important confidence, leadership and communication skills.

They will then work with their team to design and deliver a rewarding community project that makes a real difference to the local area.

Hundreds of teenagers from Hartlepool have already benefitted from the scheme.

The programme is backed by the government, so signing up will never cost more than £50 including food, transport and accommodation.

Young people eligible for free school meals can take part for £10 or less.

Darren Crawley, NCS recruitment coordinator for Hartlepool, said: “Any parents that want to see their teen take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience should get involved before it is too late.”

In Hartlepool, the half-term programme will depart on Friday 21st or Monday 24th October. Places are now very limited.

Parents or teens should call 0191 247 4020 to book a place, or visit NCSNORTHEAST.co.uk for more information.