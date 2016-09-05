Hartlepool teens help the homeless with project

A group of Hartlepool teenagers came together this summer as part of a National Citizen Service project to help the town’s homeless.

Thirteen youngsters got stuck in to help decorate a communal room used by people who are seeking shelter from charity Cornerstone.

The charity, which has a base in Hartlepool and others across the region, provides supported housing and counselling for individuals, as well as providing training in woodwork. Project leader Karl Appleyard, 23, said youngsters gave up their time to help decorate the room and also held a coffee morning to help raise the profile of what the charity does.

He said: “Cornerstone is a charity which provides emergency and halfway accommodation for homeless people, as well as providing them with the opportunity to learn woodwork skills to make furniture, which they then sell in their shops.

“Our young people, who are aged 16 and 17, got involved after hearing of the important work the charity does and decided to help by redecorating a communal room in one of the Hartlepool buildings the charity has for accommodation.

“They made it more liveable for residents by replacing the sofas and painting the walls.

“They also wanted to raise awareness of what the charity does so they decided to hold a coffee morning on August 26, at the organisations shop called ‘The Cracket,’ on Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.”

The team started the project on August 3, which saw them take part in a week of ‘adventure,’ a skills week and two weeks of ‘social action.’

To volunteer with Cornerstone at the shop call: 01429 682072.