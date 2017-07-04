Hartlepool transplant teenager Alice Skinner was the belle of the ball at school prom

Courageous Alice Skinner looked the belle of the ball as she dazzled on her school prom.

The 16-year-old’s family thought it was an occasion they may not get to see after Alice battled numerous health problems after being born without properly formed kidneys.

Alice Skinner (right) with her best friend Sarah Moir ready for their prom. Picture by FRANK REID

She was Britain’s youngest patient to go on dialysis at just six months old and has cheated death many times since.

But she was able to let her hair down when she joined her school friends from St Hild’s for her prom night at Shotton Hall.

Alice, who underwent a life-changing kidney transplant when she was seven, said: “It’s quite exciting after everything I have been through. It’s like the end of an era.

“It has been hard at times but I’ve had support from all my teachers and school and my parents and staff at the RVI in Newcastle.”

It was a proud moment for Alice’s mum Nicola Frankland, 46. She said: “It was hard to imagine that day would come at times but it did and I was very proud of her.

“It was lovely to see her in her dress and see how happy she was going off to her prom with her friends.

“She had a fantastic night.”

Nicola said they were also thinking of the donor that helped give Alice a new life.

Alice was rushed to hospital in April 2009 after four years on the donor list.

Although the transplant was thankfully a success, Alice suffered several related setbacks over the years and further operations.

It included being rushed back in four months after her transplant when she turned grey and her lips turned blue.

And she underwent brain surgery due to build-up of fluid.

More recently, Alice has suffered chest problems and numerous infections as the amount of medication she has to take means her immune system is not as strong as other people.

She has to take about 20 tablets a day for the rest of her life to prevent her body rejecting her donor kidney.

But on the whole she says she now has much more energy than before she got her kidney.

It has allowed her to compete in numerous British Transplant Games winning lots of medals over the years.

She hopes to take part this year in North Lanarkshire later this month.

