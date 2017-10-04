Hartlepool TV presenter Jeff Stelling says award nomination ‘is for everyone’ who supported his charity challenge

Hartlepool’s Jeff Stelling says being nominated for a fundraising award is for every person who supported him.

The Sky Sports frontman and life-long Hartlepool United fan is in the running to be named Just Giving’s Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year for his stunning efforts to support Prostate Cancer UK.

Jeff Stelling takes in the Stadium of Light on his charity walk.

Pools’ Honorary Club chairman has not only spread the word about the dangers of Prostate Cancer but also raised more than £700,000 for the charity.

Earlier this year, he walked 15 marathons in 15 days, covering the distance from Exeter City’s St James Park to its Newcastle namesake, taking in around 40 other grounds along the way, including Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and, of course, his beloved Victoria Park.

Jeff said: “I’m immensely proud to have completed this challenge for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity incredibly close to my heart. It was great to see so many people come out and support me on my way.

“The amazing walkers who had their own individual and inspirational reasons for marching kept me going even when I was aching all over. It made me realise how important every step was to raise money to support men and their families living with the disease, but also to fund the vital research required to revolutionise the way we diagnose and treat prostate cancer.

This was a nomination for every single person that supported me along the way Jeff Stelling

“With this in mind, when I was recently nominated as Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year by Just Giving, I was keen to point out that this was a nomination for every single person that supported me along the way, and still is.”

Jeff is going head-to-head with TV presenter Denise van Outen and actor Tom Hardy for Just Giving’s Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year award.

The former Big Breakfast host led a team of celebrities on a 187-mile bike ride across Kerala in India in March in memory of her friend Nicki Waterman, who died of a brain tumour last year, raising almost £30,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

And, Mad Max star Tom Hardy has been nominated for his efforts setting up Just Giving pages in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing and Grenfell Tower disaster, raising almost £100,000 in donations from fans.

But, if you want to see Jeff Stelling and March for Men win the award, there’s still time to vote by visiting www.justgiving.com/awards/2017/voting and click on the box.