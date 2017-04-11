Hartlepool UKIP councillor denies drink-driving offence

A Hartlepool borough councillor has appeared in court charged with drink-driving.

UKIP’s Councillor Shane Moore, who represents the Headland and Harbour ward, pleaded not guilty to the offence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court. He will now stand trial in June.

It is alleged that Coun Moore, who drives tankers and wagons for a living, had 105 micro grammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 25.

The court heard he was stopped in a Ford Fiesta at a roundabout on West View Road, Hartlepool.

District Judge Kristina Harrison adjourned the case until the trial on Friday, June 23.

Coun Moore, of Sedgewick Close, Hartlepool, was granted unconditional bail.