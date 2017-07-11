Hartlepool United chairman ‘humbled’ as stand sponsor renews deal with club

A long-serving sponsor is set to stand together with Hartlepool United as the club aims to fire itself back into the Football League.

Law firm Smith and Graham will remain as stand sponsors at Victoria Park after agreeing a new three-year deal.

For me, it’s so humbling that Smith & Graham have stood by the club Pam Duxbury

The deal sees the company extend a partnership with Pools which began in 2011.

Their branding will continue to adorn the Rink End Stand.

Senior partner Martin Scarborough said: “We are really pleased to renew the deal.

“With the team going down last season, this is the time that local businesses like ourselves should be showing support to the football club.

“It is crucial that we all do what we can to help the club to try and get back in to the Football League.

“I think it’s important for the town that we have a strong, thriving club and hopefully this new three-year deal will help towards achieving that.

“This partnership has been growing in strength since 2011 and it offers a great profile for Smith & Graham to have all three sides of Victoria Park seeing our details on the Stand on matchday – it’s brilliant.”

Pools fans can continue to claim a 10% discount on legal services, and secure a 5% commission for the club, with the Pools Law initiative having been extended.

Pools chairman Pam Duxbury was delighted with the news. She said: “For me, it’s so humbling that Smith & Graham have stood by the club.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many business partners standing by us and we are very grateful for that support as we look to drive this club back forward.”