Hartlepool United fans react to the club's relegation from the English Football League

Hartlepool United responded immediately to their team's heartbreaking relegation from the Football League.

Despite beating Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at the Northern Gas and Power Stadium, an 89th-minute goal from Mark O'Brien nearly 300 miles away condemned Pools to the Vanarama Conference as Newport County maintained their two-point advantage over their relegation rivals.

A distraught Scott Harrison at full-time.

Repsonding to our match report on Facebook, Paul Mason wrote: "The lads did themselves proud in their last game. Brilliant show of spirit. Terrible result, but great game."

Joe Mckimm added "The lads couldn't have done anymore in the match. Only wish we did it the other 45 games. Onwards and upwards for next season."

Mohammad Ibrar wrote: "Heartbreaking for Hartlepool United. Gave it everything. It's been coming though."

Paddy Horsley said: "So near and yet so far."

Mick Hirst commented: "Well played and fought in the game. A shame the commitment and effort were left for this final 97 minutes. Too little too late lads."

Pools relegated for the first time in their history.