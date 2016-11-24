Hartlepool United fourth top of football banning order table

One in 10 orders banning troublemakers from setting foot in League Two grounds are slapped on Hartlepool United supporters.

The town’s club has 25 football banning orders in place which is the fourth highest in its division.

Banning orders are made following convictions for football-related offences or complaints from the police and prevent fans subject to them from entering the ground or the area around it on match days.

Only Bristol Rovers (47), Plymouth Argyle (37) and Luton (28) have more orders in League Two.

Hartlepool United says the orders reflect their commitment to take firm action against troublemakers.

A club spokesman said: “Hartlepool United remains committed to ensuring that The Northern Gas and Power Stadium is a safe and welcoming environment for both home and away supporters.

The Club works closely with the local authorities to clamp down on misconduct and the figures show that we will take action against anyone who is found guilty of causing disorder Hartlepool United

“The Club works closely with the local authorities to clamp down on misconduct and the figures show that we will take action against anyone who is found guilty of causing disorder.”

Last season, Hartlepool United had 10 football-related arrests. All but one were at home matches including three for violent disorder.

Two were for invading the pitch and another two for breaches of banning orders. Single arrests were made for having pyrotechnics, drunkenness and public disorder.

Sergeant Jonny Barker, from Cleveland Police Football Intelligence Unit, said: “Police utilise intelligence and evidence to effectively identify those involved in these types of offences and, where necessary, we use the information to obtain football banning orders for those offenders.

Newcastle worst in FA for football banning orders – Sunderland fans three times less likely to face bans

“Our aim is to provide a safe environment for fans in which supporters can enjoy the game and the atmosphere without the fear of antisocial behaviour or violence.

“We also want to warn those that do get involved in this type of behaviour that it won’t be tolerated and that those who repeatedly offend will be subject to banning orders.

“Overall this season we have seen the number of football banning orders and the number of arrests decrease and we hope that this continues.”

Police recently launched an initiative aimed at preventing young fans from getting involved in football-related disorder.

It includes a Twitter account to share information with regards to safety and travel advice.