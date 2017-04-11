Hartlepool United freeze season ticket prices

Hartlepool football fans are set to benefit from an price freeze in season tickets.

Pools has announced the freeze and also says it wants fans to help build the team.

We want fans and players to come together to help us assemble the strongest team Hartlepool United

A spokesman for Hartlepool United, said: “This summer we’re going to set about building the largest squad in the club’s history – and we want every season ticket holder to be part of it.

“The club is delighted to announce that season ticket prices have been frozen and we want fans and players to come together to help us assemble the strongest team – both on and off the pitch – for 2017/18.”

He went on to say that fans who pledge their support are just as important to the club at the players.

The spokesman said: “Every single supporter who ‘signs their deal’ to become a season ticket holder is as important to us as those who pen deals to play for us – and we want to make sure you know that.”

Season tickets will be going on sale from Monday, May 8, when the club will also be officially opening contract talks with supporters interested in being In The Squad.

Terms will be more favourable if supporters put pen to paper before the Early Bird deadline of Friday, June 30.

Adults can once again be ever-present for just £10.87 per game, while seniors and students pay the equivalent of £6.52 per game.

The spokesman said: “We know it’s important to have a good blend of experience and youth, so our best deals are on the table for under 19s at only £5.22 per game and under 16s at a mere £3.26 per game.

“We’ve also got lots of exciting surprises along the way for those who join us In The Squad this summer as we look to make season tickets at Pools the best value for all supporters.

“Keep your eyes on the official website for more details in the next few weeks and make sure you and your family and friends are In The Squad for 2017/18.”

The Early Bird season tickets, until June 30, cost £250 for adults, £150 for full time students and seniors, £120 for under 19s and £75 for under 16s.

The full price for season tickets after that time, will be £299 for adults, £175 for full time students and seniors, £150 for under 19s and £95 for under 16s.

Current season ticket holders will have until Friday, June 17th to guarantee their existing seats.

In a bid to pack out the ground on Saturday, April 22, Pools have cut prices for advanced tickets for the home match against Barnet to just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.