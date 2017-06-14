Hartlepool United ground to be named Victoria Park once again in new sponsorship deal

The home of Hartlepool United will once again be known as Victoria Park after the club agreed a sponsorship deal with a neighbouring town business.

Pools have joined forces with Utility Alliance, an energy consultancy based on nearby Hartlepool Marina, in a deal which will see the firm’s logo emblazoned across the home and away shirts for the next three seasons.

As part of the £240,000 deal, Utility Alliance has negotiated with the club’s chairman Pam Duxbury which will see the stadium revert back to its original name.

It had been called the Northern Gas and Power Stadium.

Pam Duxbury said: “We are delighted to be able to announce this deal with Utility Alliance, it is great to be linking up with such a successful local company.

“Utility Alliance has proved to be an invaluable source of support to me since I took over the running of the club, and as well as providing our kit sponsorship I am also looking forward to working alongside them as I try to build and maintain relationships with other businesses in Hartlepool.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to our previous sponsors Northern Gas & Power for their understanding of the situation.

“This is a crucial period for Hartlepool United, and I am keen to work alongside a local sponsor to try and guide he club back to the Football League.

“This agreement with Utility Alliance has been a real shot in the arm for the club, and I’m hoping that any fans who have been wary about buying season tickets will be encouraged by the fact that a local business is prepared to back us with a significant sum of money.”

Ian Willis, marketing manager for Utility Alliance, added: “There was a lot of uncertainty over the club at the end of last season, not just because of relegation from the Football League but also concerns over where the money was going and who actually owned the club.

“We have spent lots of time with Pam since the disappointment of relegation to complete this deal, we know she has some exciting plans to move the Club forward and we look forward to being a part of it.

“During our negotiations we did have the option to take over the naming rights to the stadium, but we were keen from day one that the club’s home should revert back to Victoria Park.

“Pam deserves a great deal of credit for agreeing to this, she could have touted the naming rights to the highest bidder as many clubs do but realises the significance of reverting back to The Vic.

“As a Hartlepool business we know how important it is for the town to have a successful football team, and we are looking forward to next season for what will hopefully be a memorable campaign which will see the Club get back to where it belongs at the first time of asking.”