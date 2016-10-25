Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus is under Santa’s orders

Christmas is coming early for H’Angus.

The Hartlepool United mascot has signed up for this year’s Alice House Hospice Santa Fun run, to be held in Ward Jackson Park on Sunday, December 4.

H'Angus and Janice Forbes get ready for this year's Santa run.

Registration is now open and H’Angus can’t wait to put his Santa suit on: “I am really looking forward to joining all the Santas and helpers for a festive run,” he said.

“The Hospice is a fabulous local charity.”

Hospice fundraiser Janice Forbes is already excited: “The Santa Fun Run is always a lovely event and one that I look forward to each year,” she said.

“It is a brilliant way to start the festive season and lots of fun for all the family; it is also fantastic to have H’Angus joining us this year.

“Since the first Santa Fun Run in 2008, over £30,000 has been raised for our patient care services. This year we are hoping is going to be the best ever.

“We would like to thank Dave Hudson, from Twenty 3 Taxi’s who is once again sponsoring the run.”

The run starts at 11am and will take in one lap of the park; after the run entrants are welcome to a mince pie supplied by Maria from the Place in the Park.

Other attractions on the day will include a children’s choir, DJ Kevin King playing festive tunes, stalls and a tombola.

Registration for the run is £7.50 for adults, who will receive a Santa Suit, £5 for children under 16 who will get a Santa Hat or Rudolf Antlers and a Flashing Nose, as well as a medal and £5 for dogs, who will receive a festive outfit.

To register, visit the website www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/ or contact Janice on 01429 855536.