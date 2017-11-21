Hartlepool United ‘overwhelmed’ as poppy shirts set to raise more than £3,000

Pools fans are running out of time to get their hands on match-worn shirts being auctioned off in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Hartlepool United say they are ‘totally overwhelmed’ with the response so far, with over £3,000 having been raised for the British Legion’s fundraiser.

Pools players in the poppy shirts after the game at Boreham Wood.

The shirts – which were specially designed and included a poppy – were worn by the players in the National League fixture at Boreham Wood on November 11, the day before Remembrance Sunday.

Fifteen shirts are up for grabs on auction website ebay, and they are on course to fetch £3,010.50 so far, with bidding to close on Friday afternoon.

The goalkeeper’s jersey, which had a camouflage pattern and was worn by Scott Loach in the game, has attracted the biggest bids, with the highest offer so far standing at £1,040.

A Hartlepool United spokesman said: “We’re always delighted by the response from our supporters to the auction of the poppy shirts but this year we’ve been totally overwhelmed.

We’re always delighted by the response from our supporters to the auction of the poppy shirts but this year we’ve been totally overwhelmed Hartlepool United spokesman

“It’s a really worthwhile cause and it’s fantastic that the club and the fans can come together to raise such a large amount of money for the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.”

As well as the 15 shirts posted on ebay, another – which was worn by Connor Simpson – was up for grabs at Saturday’s National League game against Aldershot at Victoria Park.

Pools sold raffle tickets ahead of the game for supporters to give them the chance to win it, costing £1 each, with all the proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

The shirts also included a commemorative club crest and a lighter blue pinstripe.

The crest is surrounded with the tribute ‘Their name liveth for evermore’ in tribute to fallen members of the armed forces.

The club has raised thousands of pounds through the sales of the unique shirts over the years.

They often attract hundreds of bidders, including in 2013, when the initiative raised more than £5,000.

Winning bidders will be invited to Victoria Park for the game against Macclesfield Town on Saturday, December 2.

They will receive two match tickets and then be presented with their shirt by the player who wore it, subject to their availability.

To view the progress of the auction or make a bid, visit https://www.ebay.co.uk/sch/hartlepoolunitedfc/m.html?_nkw=&_armrs=1&_ipg=&_from=