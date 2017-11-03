Hartlepool United players pay special visit to care home in the town

Hartlepool United players paid a special visit to residents and staff at a care home in the town as they unveiled a new mural dedicated to the club.

HC-One’s Sheraton Court care home was delighted to welcome the players to the home yesterday, to reveal the mural which features Victoria Park and the famous club mascot H’Angus the Monkey.

The fitting tribute to the club was designed and completed by Sheraton Court’s care assistant, Beth Birks, after ideas were suggested by the home’s residents.

Pools players Ryan Catterick, Jonathan Franks, Lewis Hawkins and Scott Harrison, were at the home for the occasion and while they were there they all took the time to meet residents and staff.

As well as being a home to many Pools’ fans, ex-Hartlepool United FC hero Joe Rayment is also a resident at Sheraton Court and was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Joe played for Pools in the 1950s and scored 17 goals in 65 matches during his time at the club.

Hartlepool United players visiting Sheraton Court, Warren Road, Hartlepool, where they met resident and former Pools player Joe Ryamant. Pictured with Joe is care assistant Bethany Birks, manager Carole Thomson, asstistant manager Michael Forster and players Jonathan Franks, Scott Harrison, Ryan Catterickand Lewis Hawkins.

Franks said the players were delighted to have visited the home and to have met Joe.

He said: “We’re blown away by the mural at Sheraton Court.

“There’s so much love towards the club from the residents and we’re delighted to have been able to meet Joe and hear about his playing days as well.”

Sheraton Court is also celebrating after achieving a 9.9 average rating on the sector’s leading care home comparison website carehome.co.uk.

It was also recently ranked in the top 20 care homes in the North East for 2017 for the third time - having achieved the same accolade back in 2016 and 2015.

Home manager Carole Thomson said the day was a success and called the players a credit to the club.

She said: “I’m delighted to have welcomed Hartlepool United FC to Sheraton Court to unveil our home’s new mural.

“The lads were absolutely tremendous with the residents – such a credit to the club.

“Beth has done such an amazing job and it means that much more with it being something our residents requested for their home.”

Stephen Butterworth, HC-One managing director, called it a great day for residents and staff, saying that the mural was a fitting tribute to the club. He said: “What a great day for the residents and staff at Sheraton Court.

“We know how passionate they are about their local club and to have such a fitting tribute to their team within the home is another example of how we strive to exceed our resident’s expectations.”