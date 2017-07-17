Hartlepool United ready for step up in pre-season preparations this week

Craig Harrison will step up Hartlepool United’s pre-season preparations this week in more ways than one.

Pools will face a marked difference in opposition, hosting Sunderland at Victoria Park tomorrow night, ahead of a tough trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

And there will be a focus on players getting their first full 90 minutes under their belts, with Harrison having rotated the squad thus far.

The fixtures against the Black Cats and the Saints follow a run of matches against non-league opposition.

Pools swept aside Billingham Town and Dunston UTS with the minimum of fuss, scoring 13 goals in the process, before suffering their first defeat on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at Harrogate Town, Nicky Deverdics scoring a superb last-minute free-kick as a consolation goal, from National League North.

“There will be a more concentrated group and we’ll be looking to get 90 minutes into players against Sunderland and St Johnstone,” Harrison told SportMail.

“St Johnstone have been in the Europa League for a few weeks now so will be in a good stage of fitness and obviously Sunderland are a Championship club.

“They will be two good tests.”

Building the fitness has been the priority as Harrison shapes the new-look squad for the start of the National League programme, at home to Dover Athletic on August 5.

Harrison insists it is about looking at the overall picture, not the final result, so a defeat at Harrogate is not the end of the world.

“I don’t like being beaten, full stop,” he explained.

“I am a winner, I want my teams to be winners.

“But at the right times. The three good things about Saturday were that the players got minutes, we came through the match with no injuries and we saw a world-class goal.

“It was a harder game and that’s what we want.

“We don’t want games like Billingham Town and Dunston where we might not find anything out.

“We were put under more pressure and we found out more, little pointers we can work on.

“We have a new group of players and I’d rather be working on things than winning big and thinking everything is rosy.

“I said to the lads that we can’t be sensitive about being told what we did wrong – if we are going to get better we have to accept that.

“But we have a good group of players who want to improve.

“This was a perfect run out.

“Pre-season is about getting to know everyone, getting to see what people are good at, what they are not so good at.

“It’s about preparing for the Dover game on August 5 and there’s more to it than winning.”

He added: “It was a good test and we said we’d be evening the minutes out.

“Everyone’s had even minutes.

“We protected a few players, who had little niggles.

“If it had been a league game they would have played but this is just the third game of pre-season.

“It gave us the chance to look at some of the younger players, which is great.”