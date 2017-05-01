Hartlepool United reduce ticket prices for crunch game against Doncaster Rovers

Hartlepool United have dropped ticket prices for Saturday’s crunch game to £5 for home fans in an effort to pack the ground out.

The team must beat Doncaster Rovers to have any chance of avoiding relegation from the football league.

A club spokesman said: “We’ve made this great offer available to Pools fans of all ages for all areas of the stadium with the club aiming to attract a sell-out crowd for one of the biggest games in its history.

“Nothing other than a win will do and we want the whole town to get behind the lads to help them get the points so please spread the word and let’s fill The Vic for Saturday’s 5.30pm fixture.”

This £5 ticket offer is only available to Pools supporters and must be bought in advance as there will be no sales on the day of the game following police advice.

Fans who have already bought tickets for Saturday’s game at full price can claim a refund by taking their ticket to the club ticket office before 4pm on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now from www.hufc-tickets.co.uk and from the Ticket Office when it re-opens at 10am today.