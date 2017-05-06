Hartlepool United relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history

Brave Hartlepool United dramatically lost their battle for English Football League survival with just minutes to spare.

Pools did their bit in front of the watching nation by coming from behind to beat title-chasing Doncaster Rovers at home.

Grim-faced Pools staff at full-time.

Devante Rodney scored in the 74th and 83rd minutes to give the League Two strugglers a deserved 2-1 win in the live Sky game.

But an even later goal from Newport County's Mark O'Brien - with just a minute left of normal time - meant that the Welsh side stayed above Pools in 22nd place by two points.

