Hartlepool United’s matches at promotion hopefuls Mansfield, Luton all ticket

Hartlepool United’s awaydays at promotion-chasing Mansfield Town and Luton Town are both all-ticket games.

Supporters must buy their tickets in advance as there will be no availability or turnstile cash admission on the day at either Field Mill or Kenilworth Road.

Pools have advised that tickets for both fixtures are on general sale now from the ticket office at The Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Tickets for Saturday’s game at Mansfield will remain on sale online until midnight on Wednesday and from the ticket office until 2pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, tickets for next Tuesday night’s game at Luton will be on sale from the Clarence Road ticket office and online until Friday.

Mansfield are in eighth position, just two points outside the play-offs, while Luton are fifth on 46 points.

Pools are currently 18th with new boss Dave Jones experiencing a win, loss and draw in the three games since he joined the club.