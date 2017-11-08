Hartlepool United unveil this year’s shirts for Poppy Appeal

Hartlepool United players will once again pay their respects to the fallen this weekend when they take to the pitch in kits with poppy emblems.

Pools will wear a specially designed one-off kit to show their respect and also support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal when they take on Boreham Wood on Saturday.

A close up of Hartlepool United's 2017 poppy shirts

This year’s designs, including a camouflage pattern for the keeper’s jersey, was unveiled yesterday.

Once again, each shirt will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

Hartlepool United said: “The Club is delighted to reveal this year’s one-off kit to be worn by the players at Boreham Wood on Saturday in support of the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

“Pools became one of the first club’s in the country to include a poppy emblem on their shirts back in 2006 and since then it’s become a tradition to wear a unique kit on Remembrance weekend.

“We’ve linked-up with kit partners BLK to produce this one-off design which will be on show during the game at Meadow Park on Saturday and then available to bid on in a charity auction next week.

“All the shirts come with a poppy emblem and a manipulated Club Crest which is surrounded with the tribute: ‘Their Name Liveth For Evermore’, while the keeper kit is designed in army camouflage colours.

“Look out for full details about how you can bid for one of the match-worn shirts and help us raise lots of money for the British Legion’s Poppy Appeal on the official website next week.”

In previous years the club has raised thousands of pounds through the sales of the unique shirts which often attract hundreds of bidders.

In 2013, the initiative raised more than £5,000 with some shirts going for over £300.