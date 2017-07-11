Hartlepool volunteer’s years of service honoured

A Hartlepool man has been honoured for his years of volunteering for an armed forces charity.

Neil Percival has been given an Honorary Life Membership of SSAFA from the organisation’s branch chairman of Durham, Mike Donne.

Neil has been a volunteer at SSAFA Hartlepool for 20 years.

Mike said it was a privilege and pleasure to award Neil with an Honorary Life Membership of the Durham branch in recognition of his meritorious service.

“Such an honour is not bestowed easily. It is in recognition of the outstanding work done in Hartlepool and I hope will continue for many years to come,” he said.

SSAFA was founded in 1885 and is a registered charity.

It exists to help, according to need, all men and women serving or who have served at any time in the armed forces and their families and dependants.

The branch network operates worldwide and its case workers and visitors act as sympathetic, knowledgeable and confidential friends to people with difficulties, however personal and varied, and make financial grants when needed.

The SSAFA Hartlepool office is situated in Unit 5 of Camerons Holdings in Mainsforth Terrace and is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 11.30am.

For further information, the Hartlepool branch can be contacted by calling 07823 325747.