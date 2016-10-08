Hartlepool woman achieves Queen’s Guide Award

An inspirational young woman from Hartlepool has risen to the challenge to achieve the most prestige award in Girlguiding.

Nina Ash, 26, proudly accepted her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons which was presented by Chief Guide Valerie Le Vaillant, Girlguiding’s most senior volunteer.

Nina Ash in Tanzinia

In order to achieve the highest award in Girlguiding, Nina had to undertake a series of personal challenges which put emphasis gaining on valuable skills such as travel, voluntary work, taking action for a positive change.

Over three years, Nina dedicated her spare time to completing the challenges in order to receive her award.

During this time she became a first aider for a Brownie holiday, organised a Brownie fun day and travelled to Tanzania to help support guiding groups in other parts of the world.

Currently a leader with 2nd Hartlepool Brownies and 2nd Stranton Guides, Nina also works as a teaching assistant while training to complete her PGCE.

Nina said: “Completing my Queen’s Guide Award has helped my leadership skills and also given me more confidence as a person.”

Challenges have to be completed before members turn 26 and fewer than 150 members of Girlguiding are presented with The Queen’s Award every year.

Ms Le Vaillant said: “It was such an honour to present this inspirational group of Queen’s guides with their awards.

“To achieve the Queen’s Guide Award these young women have undergone personal challenges and participated in community services, outdoor expedition skills development, community action and residential adventures.

“They have taken positive action, both in their communities and further afield and are a shining example for all that can be achieved through dedication and hard work.

“They should all be extremely proud of their achievements.”

Girlguiding run a variety of groups for young girls of all ages including: Rainbows (5-7 years), Brownies (7-10 years), Guides (10-14 years) and The Senior Section (14-25).

To get involved visit www.girlguiding.org.uk