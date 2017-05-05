Hartlepool woman dies after fall at Wynyard Hall

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a woman from Hartlepool involved in a fall at Wynyard Hall hotel.

Julie Hall, 52, is believed to have fallen and banged her head while getting out if a hottub the four-star hotel last Saturday, said her devastated family.

She was taken by ambulance to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where she later sadly died on Monday, May 1.

Her distraught family said they were too upset to talk in detail about her sudden and tragic death.

The family said: “We are heartbroken.”

An inquest was opened by the Teesside coroner on Thursday and adjourned until a date to be fixed.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Wynyard Hall on April 29 at 6.12pm.

“We dispached an ambulance and took one patient to James Cook Hospital.”