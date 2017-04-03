Hartlepool woman dies in road accident

A Hartlepool woman has died after being involved in a road accident.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision with a car.

The incident happened at about 12.25pm on Bridge Road, Stokesley, and involved a grey Vauxhall Astra.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Dial 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Mark Mullins in the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote incident number 12170055529 when passing on information."