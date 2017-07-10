Hartlepool woman spared jail after smuggling drugs into Holme House Prison

A woman smuggled drugs to her boyfriend in prison after she saw him black and blue from a beating by other inmates.

Levi Middleton, 22, from Hartlepool, was caught at Holme House Prison in Stockton after she handed him cannabis and a powder mixture of Class C drugs.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters told Teesside Crown Court that staff retrieved the drugs from the prisoner’s mouth but initially she denied being involved.

Staff saw it on TV screens when they were monitoring her visit on December 20 last year.

Middleton told a probation officer who interviewed her for a pre-sentence report that she acted under pressure.

She had nine convictions for 18 offences, one for drugs.

Andrew Teate, defending, said that when she found her partner roughed -up on an earlier visiting day he told her that it was because he did not perform “some deal “ before he was jailed.

Mr Teate added:”She said that she could not help him, and he would have to deal with it.

“But then she received a great number of telephone calls to her home.

“She is a primary carer for her mother who suffers from epilepsy, and she was more vulnerable than usual because her grandmother had recently died and she was living wth her grandfather and she felt that she was more vulnerable to duress.”

He said that Middleton was asked to deliver a prepared package.

The relationship with the prisoner who is still in custody is now ended.

The judge told her that there had been considerable publicity recently about the presence of drugs in prison, and she must appreciate that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

Judge Tony Briggs said:”The courts have to look very carefully at the factors that justify suspension (of prison sentences).

“It is an unusual feature in this case that your criminal record did not start until you took up with your then partner and that you are no longer with him.”

Middleton, of Penrith Street, Hartlepool, was given an eight months jail sentence suspended for two years with 20 days rehabilitation activities and 80 hours unpaid work after she pleaded guilty to two charges of taking prohibited items into prison.