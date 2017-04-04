Hartlepool woman travelled to London and assaulted sister

A Hartlepool mother-of-three who went to London and attacked her sister as part of an on-going family row has been fined.

Clare Gregg, 55, admitted to the assault after she travelled to London for the confrontation.

A court heard she had sought-out Kathryn McAdam-Freud near her £1.3m home in Peckham Rye, south London.

Now she has been fined £180 at Camberwell Magistrates Court with £450 costs, and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

The court was told the victim now fears for her safety and ‘does not know when the defendant will turn up’.

Gregg, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty assaulting her sister on July 26 last year.

“I took off her glasses and shoved her, so guilty,” freelance writer Gregg told the court from the dock.

Camberwell Magistrates Court was told by prosecutor, Izelda Gribbin that a non-molestation order exists, restricting Gregg’s contact with her sister until November 30, 2022.

Miss Gribbin added that Gregg was said to have been “ranting and raving” and that police had been called in the past over incidents.

She said Gregg had taken her sister’s glasses off and grabbed her arm.

The prosecutor added she had called her sister a “child kidnapper and a paedophile.”

Referring to the sister she said: “She says she doesn’t feel safe and does not know when the defendant will turn up.

“She says she would like to move around without fearing that Clare Gregg can turn up at any time and feels she is being stalked.”