Hartlepool workers donned denim for charity

Staff at Hartlepool firm J&B Recycling raised money for charity by swapping work clothes for denim.

They signed up for Jeans for Genes Day to help raise vital funds for people with genetic disorders.

This is a very important charity, and as soon as we were made aware of this year’s event we were keen to sign up. One in 25 children is born with a genetic disorder, and there are around half a million children living with a genetic condition in the UK. Anne White, HR manager

HR manager Anne White said: “All of the staff were happy to take part in Jeans for Genes Day, we raised around £70 and hope by getting involved we helped to raise awareness for a fantastic cause.”