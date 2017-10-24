Hartlepool workers facing redundancy as firm is set to make 'significant changes'

Staff at a Hartlepool firm have been told their jobs are at risk as the company reviews its operations in the town.

MISTRAS Group, which has a site at Graythorp Industrial Estate, has announced that staff in Hartlepool are at risk of redundancy.

MISTRAS has a site at Graythorp Industrial Estate. Picture by Google Maps.

The company has offices at five locations in the UK, and says it intends to retain as many staff as possible.

MISTRAS delivery director Ken Bruce said: "Over the past 14 months we have seen various changes within the industries that we operate in, with an increased demand for specialist services.

"We will be reviewing our operations to create a more 'joined up' and successful business, resulting in a situation where we need to make some significant changes to secure the long-term success of the business.

"As part of those changes we are reviewing our operations in Hartlepool.

"Due to this staff at this location are being notified that they are at risk of redundancy.”

MISTRAS also has offices in Aberdeen, Bridgend, Cambridge and Rotherham.

The company is a global provider of technology-enabled protection solutions.

Mr Bruce added: "Over the course of the next few days we will be calling and meeting with clients to discuss how we will continue to support them.

"It is also our intention to retain as many staff as possible which will depend entirely on which clients we can maintain.

"We wish to retain as much of our current business as possible, but can only do so if it can be done safely and to the right quality for our customers.

"We will be working with existing clients to agree how they would like to proceed and we will also be going through a formal redundancy consultation process with staff.

"For now, it is business as usual and we will keep you updated of any changes that may affect our business with yourselves."