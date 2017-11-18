Hartlepool youngster Dottie to light up winter festival

Hartlepool youngster Dottie O’Keefe has been invited to switch on Christmas lights on the opening night of Hartlepool’s Wintertide Festival on the Headland.

Three-year-old Dottie from the Rossmere area has cerebral palsy and needs spinal surgery to help her walk independently.

Local charities Miles for Men and Walk for Women have launched a drive to help raise £35,000 for an operation currently not available on the NHS.

Peter Jackson, chair of the Wintertide Committee, said “We are very pleased to have Dottie coming to switch on the lights, and we are also pleased to be able to give a donation towards such a worthy cause.”

The third annual Wintertide Festival takes place at various locations on the Headland from Friday, November 24, to Sunday, November 26.

It will feature a festive outdoor market, funfair, art exhibitions, a film festival, dance, an indoor Christmas craft fair and a creative writing workshop.

Activities will take place in the Borough Hall, the Heugh Battery Museum, St Hild’s Church and Croft Gardens.

The festival will open with a children’s lantern parade from the Heugh Battery to the Town Square outside the Borough Hall for a Christmas tree and festive illuminations switch-on at 6pm.

Miles for Men ambassador Stephen Picton said: “It is brilliant that the Wintertide Committee has asked Dottie to switch the lights on as it will help to raise the profile of the appeal and boost fundraising for this remarkable little girl.”

Representatives of the charities and members of Dottie’s family will also be collecting money on the night.

The Wintertide Festival s being organised by the Headland Festivals Group, a partnership of key Headland organisations.

Councillor Dave Hunter, a member of the committee, added: “It has been a fantastic year working with a range of volunteers on the Wintertide project, and getting Dottie to switch on the lights is the icing on the cake.”

The weekend will conclude on the Sunday with a spectacular fireworks display on the Pilot Pier at 4.30pm.

The main sponsors are Hartlepool Council, the Tees Valley Community Foundation, Thirteen Group and the Sir James Knott Trust.