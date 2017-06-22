Hartlepool youngster launches Facebook campaign to help clean-up Seaton Beach

A community-minded little girl has made her town proud by making it her mission to clean up the beach.

Conscientious youngster Jessica Stones was fed up with people leaving litter on Seaton Carew beach and decided she had to act.

Members of The Seaton Beach Squad.

With the help of her dad Kevin Stones, the nine year-old St Cuthbert’s School pupil managed to organise the beach clean up event, held on Saturday, June 17.

Jessica’s family haves set up a Facebook page and has so far attracted 70 members.

It says Jessica gets upset and annoyed at people leaving rubbish and especially on the beach, and she is passionate about the wildlife around the area and the damage that all the rubbish is doing to the sea and the coast in general.

During the clean-up the group, called The Seaton Beach Squad, managed to collect 21 bags of rubbish and dad Kevin, 35, says he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter.

He said: “Around 20 people came along on the day, so we were chuffed with that. “We collected 21 bags worth of rubbish including bottles, cans and even dead birds.

“There was lots of different type of rubbish including broken glass, some of which was quite nasty as there were smashed bottles buried just below sand level.”

IT analyst Mr Stones said the event was all his daughter’s idea, and one she wants to make a regular occurrence.

He added: “Jessica loves the beach and hates people littering, it is something she is quite passionate about. “She wanted to create a clean up squad so we set up a Facebook page and Go Fund Me page to raise funds for equipment to use. “We managed to raise £100 in a day for it, but then we had an anonymous donation of equipment so the money will be used to buy additional equipment and provide refreshments for future clean up events.

“It is an ongoing project and we have had a lot of help including help form Scallywags Nursery where Jessica used to go, who came along on the day.

“It was a really good day and Jessica was over the moon with the way people helped out.”

The next clean up event will be held at the beach on Sunday, July 2.

For more information visit The Seaton Beach Squad in Facebook.