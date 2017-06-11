Hartlepool youngster shakes off nerves to impress judges on The Voice Kids

A young singer from Hartlepool made a big impression when she appeared on the first episode of ITV’s The Voice Kids.

Twelve-year-old Courtney Hadwin blew the judges away during the blind auditions on Saturday night with a rousing performance of Ike and Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits.

Courtney, who has been singing since about the age of five, appeared nervous before going on stage.

But her nerves disappeared as she burst into an energetic performance that got the immediate thumbs up from the judging panel of Pixie Lott, McFly singer Danny Jones and will.i.am.

Danny turned his chair around and will coach Courtney through the next round of the competition to uncover the country’s best singers between the ages of seven and 14.

Courtney also delivered an encore at the request of rapper will.i.am so he could see her rock ‘n’ roll dance moves that she learned watching videos of singers like James Brown on YouTube.

Pixie Lott told her: “I feel like I’m at your concert right now.

“It’s like you are a rock star already.”

Danny said: “I’m so excited to work with you.”

Watching from the wings with Courtney’s family, show host Emma Willis said: “She’s amazing.”

The show’s young contestants are competing to win a Disneyland trip and a £30,000 scholarship.

Courtney also went down well with viewers.

One tweeted: “Oh.My.Gosh how awesome is Courtney?! #TeamDanny #voicekidsuk.”

Another said: “Nutbush city limits brilliant. Middle aged man dancing in the lounge at home alert.”