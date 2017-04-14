Hartlepool youngster with muscle disorder given new freedom thanks to supporters

Five-year-old Tyler McGregor has been given greater freedom after he was surprised with a new bike thanks to two caring charities.

The Hartlepool youngster has a muscle and nerve disorder which affects his mobility and means he walks on his tip toes.

Balloons in Tyler's front room for his bike surprise

He was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome last year.

But he was overjoyed when well-wishers clubbed together to raise £1,7880 to buy Tyler a specialised bike that will allow him to play with his friends and also hopefully help his condition.

Tyler’s mum Stacey McGregor, 28, said: “This bike will make a hell of a lot of difference to Tyler.

“It will strengthen his legs hopefully. He can go out with his brother and sister on their bikes.

“All his friends have bikes and he did feel out of place. Now he is wanting to go out from first thing in the morning.”

Hartlepool charity Miles for Men raised £1,000, with Ingleby Barwick charity Remembering Rebecca being the other major contributor.

Friends and family, and a Hartlepool busker, also contributed to the final amount.

They all gathered at Tyler’s home to surprise him with the bike in a magical moment this week.

The room was decorated with balloons provided by Balloonies, in Murray Street.

Stacey, of Dyke House, added: “He knew he was getting the bike but he didn’t know when.

“We went out for a meal at tea time until we got the OK to come home. He was over the moon with it.”

And he could not wait to test his new wheels. The bike has power-assisted pedals that will not put too much strain on Tyler’s calf muscles but should help to build them up.

Stephen Picton, of Miles for Men, said: “Miles for Men and Lee Wilmot who supports us decided we were going to raise some money to help Tyler get his bike and put out an appeal.

“Within four or five days we had £1,000. It was another proud moment for Miles for Men.”

Tyler has decided he will take part in this year’s Mile for Men event on his new bike.

Stacey, also mum to four-year-old twins Ellie and Cameron, praised Remembering Rebecca for their help and in ordering it.

“It is amazing how quickly it has all happened,” she said. And she thanked Julie Corser, of Mariners fish and chip shop for raising just over £100 for the fund by selling sweet cones.